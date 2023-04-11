Surface Laptop Go gets graphics performance improvements and more in latest firmware update

Microsoft has a new firmware update for those owning the original Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft's entry-level laptop, released in October 2020. The latest release improves graphics performance improvements, security patches, and general stability enhancements.

What is new in the Surface Laptop Go April 2023 firmware update?

  • Improves system graphics performance.

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability.

  • Improves device stability and reliability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel(R) ICLS Client - Software devices Intel – Software Component - 1.63.1155.2
Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System Devices Intel - System - 2145.1.42.0
Intel(R) UHD Graphics – Display Intel Corporation – Display - 30.0.101.3118
Intel(R) UHD Graphics – Extension Intel Corporation Ext – 30.0.101.3118

Surface Integration Service Device – System devices

 Surface -System – 6.201.139.0
Surface ME - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 13.0.2101.2
Surface SMF - Surface System Management

Surface - Surface System Management - 57.0.1.43
Surface UEFI – Firmware Surface - Firmware - 15.11.140.0

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations All Surface Laptop Go variants
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H1 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website
Additional Steps The update does not require additional steps
Known Issues No known issues in this update
Device Supported Until October 13, 2024

The original Surface Laptop Go is no longer Microsoft's latest and greatest entry-level laptop. However, you can still buy it for much less than its original price. The 128GB SSD variant is available on Amazon for as little as $299, making the first-gen Surface Laptop Go a much better alternative to similarly priced laptops. The 256GB config will set you back $329, and 512GB only $369.

Here are other Surface devices Microsoft updated with new firmware this month:

