Battlefield 2042 is finally getting squad management features soon

Despite being touted as a series focused on squad-based, large-scale combat, the latest Battlefield entry's squad management offerings have been virtually nonexistent since launch. DICE is finally looking to improve this aspect of the game in Battlefield 2042's fifth seasonal update.

The studio gave a preview of the incoming improvements to Squad Management and Squad Orders today. The image below shows off the brand-new Squad menu that will make it possible to create and join up with different members in each team.

Unlike now, players will be able to select which squad to join and check which players occupy each selection. Class icons are also on display before joining to quickly find out the makeup of operators. The squad leader can assign someone else to take the role as well.

"We understand that you’ve been looking forward to this feature for quite a while, and we want to start with acknowledging your patience while we’ve worked to make it available for you," said DICE.

Squad Orders come later in the season, and this will finally give players incentives to follow orders given by squad leaders. Like in previous games in the series, if the squad accepts and completes an attack or defend command given by their squad leader, everyone in the squad will receive bonus XP for the coordination.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 is slated to land sometime in early June with a new map and the first half of this squad management implementation. With the move back to classes, there won't be any new Specialists in this update, however.