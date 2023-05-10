Microsoft is testing an updated Xbox Netflix app with Insiders

A lot of Xbox console owners use it for more than just playing games. They are also great streaming TV and movie devices. Today, Microsoft announced a new program for all Xbox Insiders to let them check out an upcoming update to the Netflix app for those consoles.

In a blog post, Microsoft didn't give much info on what will be included in the new Netflix Xbox app. It did say there will be some performance improvements, and added:

Particularly, we are interested in getting feedback should you run into any issues with frame drops, stuttering, or anything else related to playback.

Xbox Insider members can launch the Insider app on their console, and then select Previews. You should see the Netflix option. Click on it, and then select Join, and then you will be taken to the store to download the updated app.

Netflix and Microsoft's Xbox platform go way back. The Xbox 360 console first got the Netflix app in November 2008 and it became a huge hit and paved the way for Netflix's massive success in the streaming video industry.