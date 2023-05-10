Pixel 7a is available today from $499, has revamped camera system

Google has announced the availability of its latest affordable phone, the Pixel 7a. It’s available from today “on-shelf” and will set you back $499, that’s $70 more than Apple’s iPhone SE. With this update, Google is touting an upgraded camera system that leverages the AI capabilities of the Tensor G2 processor.

In terms of hardware, the Pixel 7a comes with the Google Tensor G2 processor, Titan M2 security chip, 8GB of RAM, a 90Hz Smooth Display, wireless charging, and support for Face Unlock. Google has packed all this stuff into its affordable Pixel offering so that more people can experience the “core Pixel experience”.

Google is very impressed with the upgraded camera system it has crammed into the Pixel 7a. The main camera has a 72% larger sensor than the Pixel 6a which allows in more than 44% of light. There’s also a brand new 13-megapixel ultrawide lens so you can snap more in your shops. If you’re a user of Night Sight, it’s now twice as fast as on the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 7a can capture 4K video with the 13-megapixel front camera - this could be a big hit among vloggers and influencers. The Pixel 7a can also take long-exposure shots which should help when photographing things in motion, it could also help with astrophotography, though, Google didn’t say. Finally, the Tensor G2 allows the Pixel 7a to offer Super Red Zoom up to 8x for sharp, high-quality images.

Moving away from the camera features, the Pixel 7a include AI-powered Pixel Call Assist features. You can see what this includes below:

Direct My Call lets you see menu options and get to the right department quicker when calling businesses.

lets you see menu options and get to the right department quicker when calling businesses. Call Screen tells you who's calling and why, so you know before picking up.

tells you who's calling and why, so you know before picking up. Hold for Me waits on the line so you don’t have to and notifies you once the representative is available.

waits on the line so you don’t have to and notifies you once the representative is available. Clear Calling enhances the caller’s voice and reduces background noise.

enhances the caller’s voice and reduces background noise. Wait Times gives you an estimated time you’ll be on hold for when calling a business.

The Pixel 7a is available in Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral colours. To place your order, just head over to the Google Store.