Battlefield 2042 is getting a new map, Specialist, and more next week

Next week, Battlefield 2042 fans are getting a dose of new content thanks to the launch of the shooter's second season. DICE has detailed exactly what's included in the free update dubbed Master of Arms, which brings a brand-new Specialist for players, a fresh map, weapons, and vehicles, among other changes.

The new Specialist is Charlie Crawford, who gets to use his new deployable Vulcan minigun to wreak havoc across areas with infantry and light vehicles. He also has Cache Point as an ability, which provides extra gadget ammo to any squad members he revives.

Meanwhile, the new map takes players to a drained Panamanian lake with a beached ship in the middle of it. Named Stranded, the open nature of the map allows for combined arms warfare, while onboard the ship, it's all about close-quarters infantry gameplay. Watch the trailer below for a closer look at the map and its objectives.

At the same time, the high-speed Polaris RZR drops in as a two-seater “buggy-like” light vehicle, while the more heavily armored EBLC-RAM has four-seats, turrets, and an ability to act as a spawn beacon for teammates.

On the weapons side, the Avancys LMG, AM40 assault rifle, and PF51 submachine gun come in to All-Out-War. Battlefield Portal is not left out either, with DICE injecting more weapons and gadgets from classic games alongside further options for players when creating their own modes.

Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms lands on August 30 across all platforms. DICE also plans big changes for Season 3, with it aiming to bring back the series' classic four class system.