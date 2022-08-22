Battlefield 2042 is going back to the classic 'four class' system with Season 3

Since its inception, the Battlefield franchise of DICE has employed a Class system for letting players choose their roles in multiplayer. However, Battlefield 2042 ditched it in favor of introducing Specialists, a multitude of hero-shooter-style characters with individual special abilities that players can choose instead. This direction turned out to be fairly unpopular with fans and critics, and DICE is starting to take action.

In a new development update video, the studio revealed it is planning to go back to a class system akin to the originals starting with the game's third season. The 12 Specialists currently in the game aren't going away, but they will be split into the classic Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon categories. It looks like their gadgets and traits will be shared by everyone in the class.

Moreover, visual updates to Specialists to make them look more like active soldiers, Battlefield Portal weapons in standard All Our Warfare mode, reworks for existing maps with better cover and destruction, and more are incoming with future updates too.

A full reveal of Season 2 is planned for later this month, and DICE teased it will include a new map, another Specialist, new weapons, more Portal content, and more.

There isn't a release date for Battlefield 2042 Season 3 yet, but considering each season is supposed to around four months, and Season 2 is yet to drop, a 2023 launch for the new class system is likely.