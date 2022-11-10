T-Mobile extends its 5G Home Internet to 70 cities in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan

T-Mobile is growing its network as it adds 70 more cities and towns in 3 states across the U.S. The Un-carrier’s 5G Internet services will thus extend to the Midwest enabling more than 6 million households to opt for the service.

Residents in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois will be able to benefit from the announcement; T-Mobile mentioned that these areas experience a lack of access and affordability of home internet services. The company's Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Katz, added:

“Access to high-speed internet should be a given, yet millions of people across the country still have little to no choice when it comes to their home broadband. As reliance on internet access has skyrocketed in recent years, many ISPs have continued to underserve customers – year after year. Today, T-Mobile is taking another step to close the Digital Divide and increase access, bringing our Home Internet service to millions more homes across the Midwest. We’re leveraging the power of 5G to help customers break free from Big Internet.”

While the blog post suggests T-Mobile now covers 40 million households nationwide, you can still check if your area is included, here by using the "Check availability" option. As for the newly added states, T-mobile shared a list:

Illinois:

Bloomington

Canton

Centralia

Champaign

Charleston

Chicago

Danville

Decatur

Dixon

Elgin

Freeport

Galesburg

Jacksonville

Kankakee

Lake County

Lincoln

Mount Vernon

Ottawa

Peoria

Pontiac

Quincy

Rochelle

Rockford

Springfield

Sterling

Michigan:

Adrian

Alma

Alpena

Ann Arbor

Battle Creek

Bay City

Big Rapids

Coldwater

Detroit

Flint

Grand Rapids

Hillsdale

Holland

Houghton

Iron Mountain

Jackson

Kalamazoo

Lansing

Ludington

Marquette

Midland

Monroe

Mount Pleasant

Muskegon

Niles

Owosso

Saginaw

Warren

Wisconsin:

Appleton

Beaver Dam

Eau Claire

Fond Du Lac

Green Bay

Janesville

La Crosse

Madison

Manitowoc

Menomonie

Milwaukee

Oshkosh

Racine

Sheboygan

Stevens Point

Watertown

Whitewater

With Autopay, T-Mobile offers its 5G Home internet services for $50 a month, whereas Magenta MAX subscribers get an additional discount of $20. Users can also test the service for free for 15 days.