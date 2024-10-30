Black Ops 6 becomes the "biggest Call of Duty release ever" with record day-one players

Treyark's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 had quite a lot of momentum leading up to the launch. The studio has been touting its long development time to give enough attention to the campaign, zombies, and multiplayer components separately, while it being the first game in the franchise to launch on Game Pass day one hasn't been missed by fans either.

Now, it seems Microsoft is reaping the rewards. Speaking during the company's latest earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella revealed that Black Ops 6 is the series' biggest launch yet:

"Last week’s launch of Black Ops 6 was the biggest Call of Duty release ever, setting a record for day one players as well as Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day."

The title was released on a huge number of platforms, including PCs across Steam, Battle.net, and Microsoft Store, as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The next hardware that Nintendo is prepping to launch will probably receive the game when it's available, as Microsoft previously agreed.

Unfortunately, Nadella did not give a breakdown of players from each platform. However, he did share that both Steam and PlayStation platforms performed 60% better in sales compared to last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, a massive jump for the series.

"This speaks to our strategy of meeting gamers where they are by enabling them to play more games across the screens they spend their time on," he added. We will probably see more numbers surrounding the absolutely massive release from Xbox social channels soon.

With the launch behind it, Treyarch is already preparing to launch the first seasonal content drop for Black Ops 6. Ahead of that, the classic and series staple, Nuketown map, is coming to the game on November 1 for free.