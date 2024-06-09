Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is out on October 26, here's the first gameplay trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the first trailer Microsoft showed off during its Xbox Games Showcase presentation today. Arriving as the first Call of Duty since the company acquired Activision Blizzard and its associated studios, this entry is delivering a brand-new campaign, the iconic competitive multiplayer, as well as a zombie offering. Watch the gameplay trailer above.

Black Ops 6 is being developed by Treyarch and Raven studios of Activision and is touted to have been in development for longer than the usual Call of Duty development cycle. Here's how the studios describe the setting and cinematic campaign:

Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller set in the early 90s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics, characterized by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. With a mind-bending narrative, and unbound by the rules of engagement, this is signature Black Ops. The Black Ops 6 Campaign provides dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay that includes a variety of play spaces with blockbuster set pieces and action-packed moments, high-stakes heists, and cloak-and-dagger spy activity.

On the multiplayer side of things, Black Ops 6 will launch with 16 brand-new maps that will host 6v6 players. "Round-Based Zombies" mode is back, too, with two maps coming in for players to dive into and survive the hordes. The studios aim to update the game with more maps and other experiences post-launch as well.

Moreover, Phil Spencer appeared on stream to say that Call of Duty will no longer have any platform-exclusive content as it has in the past. As previously confirmed, Black Ops 6 will be the first game in the franchise to launch on Xbox Game Pass for no extra cost. Despite rumors saying it would be included with a new subscription tier, it seems the current Xbox, PC, and Ultimate system will continue to be used.

Call of Duty: Black Ops launches on October 26 across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. Pre-ordering any version of the game will let players enter the open beta earlier than others, though exact dates have not been announced yet.