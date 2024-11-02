Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update tackles black screen issues and other bugs

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players have to wait a couple of more weeks before they get their first seasonal update, but Treyarch is continuing to push out important bug fixes. The latest update targets some problems like the black screens players are getting while closing down some exploits, removing a map from the Infected map pool, resolving progression bugs, and more.

Players who may have been encountering a black screen they can't get out of when joining public or private matches can now breathe easy. The studio says it has managed to resolve the problem in both Multiplayer and Zombies game modes. Next, DLSS and DLAA upscaling options should now work correctly when chosen from the Graphics settings menu for Nvidia users.

Other notable changes include Shotguns' Slugs attachment now dealing the correct amount of damage, Free-For-All rankings using a number of eliminations instead of total score like before, and fixing a bug that left players stuck in spectator mode after completing the main quest in Zombies' Liberty Falls.

Here's the complete list of changes and fixes, as shared by Treyarch:

GLOBAL Stability Addressed an issue where some players may encounter a black screen when loading into a public or private match for both Multiplayer and Zombies. Settings Resolved an issue when trying to select DLSS or DLAA in the upscaling options.

UI Resolved an issue with the unlock notification for Diamond Mastery Badges.

MULTIPLAYER Maps Removed Lowtown from Infected map pool.

Modes Added Infected to Private Match mode select. Resolved an issue in Free-For-All where scoring was based on total score rather than the number of elimination points. Resolved an issue in Search and Destroy where players could slide too far while defusing or planting the bomb.

Weapons Resolved an issue with the Slug attachment on Shotguns dealing incorrect damage.

Progression Resolved an issue where challenges requiring Dive Kills were not awarded properly.

Stability Resolved an issue with stability when using the UAV. Resolved an issue with stability in Infected when earning medals. Resolved an issue with stability when using the Vigilance perk.

ZOMBIES Gameplay Closed an exploit that allowed players to re-activate timed GobbleGums.

Enemies Specials and Elites killed by scorestreaks will no longer drop items.

Terminus Closed an exploit that allowed players to block zombie pathing with the Tactical Raft.

Liberty Falls Resolved an issue that prevented Scorestreaks from being used after completing the Main Quest. Resolved an issue that would leave the player in spectator mode when dying after completing the Main Quest.

Stability Resolved an issue with stability when changing field upgrades. Added various server-side stability fixes.

UI Adjusted round UI limit to 999 from 256.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was released to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Game Pass players on October 25 and has already become the "biggest Call of Duty release ever," according to Microsoft. The title's first post-launch content updates have already delivered Infection mode and Nuketown map, while Season 1 is launching on November 14 with a lot more content.