Black Ops 6's "massive" season 1 launches Nov. 14, but Infected mode and Nuketown land first

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 arrived to the masses on October 25 touting a single-player campaign, a cooperative zombie mode, as well as the series' iconic multiplayer offering. With the launch out of the way, Treyarch and its plethora of support studios are now looking towards post-launch content. According to today's announcement on the official Call of Duty blog, the first season alone is supposed to carry "a colossal amount of free content".

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming with new multiplayer maps, modes, a seasonal zombies map, and more goodies for all players. Call of Duty: Warzone is a part of this massive update too, with it finally receiving the loadout and weapons features of Black Ops 6, as well as the well-received Omnimovement system for much more agile movement. More details on the season will arrive at a later date.

But while waiting for those updates, the development team has two surprises for players. First up is Infected. The classic party mode is available right now in Black Ops 6:

For new and returning players, an Infected match begins with one player randomly assigned as the starting infected. The infected player’s goal is to eliminate all other players. Each time a survivor is eliminated, they will join the ranks of the undead, while the remaining survivors must keep the horde at bay until the match timer runs out.

Of course, this installment's focus on mobility makes the rushing infected players all the more dangerous.

Next, the fan-favorite Nuketown map is coming back too. Landing on November 1 is the very first version of the map that debuted with the original Call of Duty: Black Ops in 2010. It is returning with a fresh coat of paint but "keeping the classic 1950s design of the Nevada testing site."

"The original Nuketown has always been my favorite, mainly because of how it came about and how the studio rallied around it," said the map's creator Adam Hoggatt of Treyarch. "Recently, it occurred to me that many of our current players have never experienced the original, so they get to feel the Nuketown magic for the first time."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers also have access to the full game.