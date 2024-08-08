Activision reveals details about the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies mode

Developer Treyarch first put in a Zombies mode in Call of Duty: World at War way back in 2008. Since then, the development team has put in some kind of Zombies mode in all of its Call of Duty: Black Ops games. Today, publisher Activision has posted the details about the Zombies mode in the upcoming game Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Today's blog post on the Call of Duty site pretty much spoilers everything about the Zombies mode in the game, so if you don't want to learn more about the mode before Black Ops 6 is launched, you may not want to go to that blog post or read any further with this news post.

For the rest of you, here's just some of what you can expect from the Zombies model in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The new mode returns Zombies to its round-based origins as players will engage in fighting waves of the undead with increasing levels of difficulty. There will be two maps; one is Terminus Island, an isolated and grim location in the Philippine Sea. The other is the fictional town of Liberty Falls, West Virginia, about which more will be revealed in a few weeks.

Terminus Island will feature the round-based Zombies gameplay. Players can fight with up to three of their friends in the mode, and can earn points to purchase and upgrade weapons and ammo. Players can continue to explore the island and unlock new locations, and at some point they may want to call for an extraction if fighting off the undead is close to defeating you and your team.

If you want, you can check out even more details about the Zombies mode for info about its weapons, perks, and the different zombie types you will encounter. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is due for release on October 25 for the PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and the PC. It will also be available for Xbox Game Pass for PC, Console, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

