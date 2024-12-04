Black Ops 6 free trial goes live next week with access to multiplayer and zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has already taken the crown of having the biggest launch in the franchise, but it seems Activision has a thirst for even more players. The company has announced a free trial period for the shooter, which will land with access to six multiplayer maps and six modes, including Prophunt and even the popular Zombie mode.

The competitive multiplayer maps available during this free period will be Racket, Hacienda, Extraction, Hideout, Heirloom, and Nuketown Holiday. Some of these are from the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded update that will be released tomorrow, December 5.

As for modes, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Kill Order, and the new Prop Hunt will be available for all players jumping into the free trial across the aforementioned maps. With the influx of brand-new accounts, Activision's new AI-assisted anti-cheat solution will be working overtime to catch any cheaters who are also joining in.

Moving on to the final offering of this free trial, Activision is also adding two Zombie maps into the mix: Liberty Falls and Terminus. Both the standard and Directed modes will be playable in this mode, with the latter being a casual option to explore and experience the supernatural storylines without the constant threat of difficult zombie waves and bosses.

The free week of access will begin on December 13 and run through December 20. The company hasn't announced any specific platforms, but the promotion should go live across all PC, Xbox, and PlayStation systems where the game is currently available.

As many may have noticed, the major thing that's missing from this free trial offer is the action-packed single-player campaign. That will still be locked behind a full purchase of the game or at least an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription.