All Black Ops 6 weapons buffed with less recoil, reduced sway, and increased headshot damage

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is currently in the middle of its first season of content. As players jump into the new multiplayer maps and the zombies experience with swords, Treyarch has been busy readying a massive balance update aiming to shake-up the shooter, or more like shake it less for players. The December 10 update for Black Ops 6 is all about buffing weapons by reducing recoil and idle sway, while also bumping up stats like headshot damage.

"We have taken a comprehensive pass on weapon motion and applied reductions across the board to improve the combat experience," says the studio. "Depending on the class and weapon, our targets for these reductions range from 30% to 75%."

The development team says that the most change can be felt when aiming down sight, with everything from turning and moving to firing weapons offering "far more stability" than before.

Here are the weapon motion related changes in this update:

Reduced visual recoil on all weapons, especially full-auto weapons.

Reduced turn sway on all weapons, especially on higher magnification optics.

Reduced gun kick on higher magnification optics on all weapons except for Sniper Rifles.

Reduced default idle sway on all weapons except Sniper Rifles.

Further reduced idle sway while firing on all weapons except Sniper Rifles.

Reduced weapon motion (bob, translation, and additional idle sway penalties) as a result of walking or changing stances in ADS.

Removed additional layers of hip fire deviation, which caused crosshair to bounce while firing.

Next, the idle sway mechanic has also been a target of change. This is the small shift in the sight that moves the reticle when aiming with weapons. This sway goes away after holding down the aim button for a few seconds for most weapon types. Here are the newest changes related to that:

Aiming Idle Sway Delay on all weapons is now 2.2s

Aiming Idle Sway Delay on Sniper Rifles now fully removes Idle Sway, rather than reducing by 50%

Target Laser now improves Aiming Idle Sway Delay to 2.9s on all weapons

Most weapons, but full-auto primary weapons the most, are being buffed to deal more damage to heads as well, giving the community what it has been asking for since launch. Lastly, even melee strikes are being buffed, with swing times being improved across the board for faster kills.

Find the complete patch notes, which details every weapon's changed stats, over here.

Don't forget that a seven-day free trial offer is kicking off for the game on this Friday too, find details on that here. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 enjoyers on Xbox Game Pass may have more of the series coming their way soon too, including the games that started it all.