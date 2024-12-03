Black Ops 6 gains new Zombies map, swords, three standard maps, and more this week

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is about to enter its Season 1 mid-season update, and it's about to be a heavy one. The game already launched with a multitude of standard competitive multiplayer maps and two zombie round-based experiences. The Season 1 launch brought even more content. But now, Treyarch has another round ready for deployment in a couple of days.

Dubbed Season 1 Reloaded, the mid-season update's main draw is Citadelle des Morts, its brand-new zombies map. Here's how the development team sets the tone for this round-based undead map:

It is an overcast Avalon dawn. A light mist rises from the wet ground, as the crew arrives at the site of the derelict castle. A reunion with an old colleague provides confirmation that S.A.M.'s intel was sound, and that Franco—a local French Syndicate Crime Boss and the focus of Maya's revenge—is on site, with Krafft as his hostage. Unfortunately, there’s very little time for catching up. Dimensional breaches start to form around the citadel, and a major zombie outbreak threatens to overwhelm and devour the entire team.

The zombies map will feature the new Doppelghast enemy to give players even more trouble. These two-headed monstrosities will utilize fast and unexpected movements, according to the developer, taking on players with rapid melee attacks and ranged needle strikes. To combat the hordes, players are getting magic-powered claymore swords, the Vulture Aid Perk-a-Cola for better loot drops, three new GobbleGums, and much more.

On the multiplayer side, Hacienda (6v6), Racket (2v2/6v6), and Nuketown Holiday variant (6v6) maps are landing with the update for free as well. In addition to the new content, festive-themed modes and a brand-new Wildcard are also being introduced. Named Highroller, the powerful Wildcard lets players equip a fourth Scorestreak to their loadout.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded update lands this Thursday, December 5, at 8 AM PT. The game is slated to have a crossover event with Netflix's Squid Game season 2 in early 2025 as well. Find the immensely long update post detailing all the new features hitting the game with this content drop over here.