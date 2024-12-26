Bluesky launches 'Trending Topics' feature in beta

Bluesky has launched a new "trending topics" feature in beta, available on both desktop and mobile versions. This brings Bluesky closer to established platforms like X (formerly Twitter), where trending topics have long been a key driver of user engagement.

Users can access trending topics by tapping the search icon on the bottom bar of the mobile app or by locating them in the right sidebar on desktop. This feature allows users to see what subjects are currently generating the most buzz on the platform.

Unlike Threads, whose trending topics are currently limited to users in the US and Japan, Bluesky's version is accessible globally. Additionally, Bluesky allows users to disable the trending topics feature if they find them distracting or irrelevant, an option currently unavailable on Threads. To disable the feature, click the X button or go to Settings > Content Media and then uncheck the "Enable trending topics" option. This will subsequently remove trending topics from your interface.

As mentioned in Bluesky's announcement, users can also mute specific words or phrases, and these muted items will be excluded from their trending topics list. This adds another layer of personalization to the feature. Currently, the trending topics feature is available only in English while Bluesky conducts testing. The platform will likely expand language support in the future.

The launch of trending topics is part of Bluesky's ongoing efforts to enhance user engagement and establish itself as a key player in the social media sphere. By prioritizing personalization, global accessibility, and user control, Bluesky aims to offer a more refined and user-centric platform compared to its competitors.