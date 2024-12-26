This could be a hint that Samsung may introduce two new Galaxy Ring sizes

Samsung appears to be preparing to add two additional ring sizes for its health-tracking device, the Galaxy Ring. Notably, support pages for two ring sizes have gone official in the UK and Switzerland confirming the addition. Recent reports suggested that Samsung might tease the Galaxy Ring 2 at the Unpacked event in two new ring sizes. However, it now appears that the two new ring sizes are for the existing Galaxy Ring.

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Ring in the global market. The Galaxy Ring quickly grabbed lot of eyeballs, thanks to the health feature it offered in a small form factor, which came without a subscription. However, the Galaxy Ring was offered in sizes 5 to 13, and users with a larger finger size did not have any option. But that may change soon. The official Samsung support page reveals that the rings will come with SM-Q514 and SM-Q515 model numbers for size 14 and size 15, respectively. Unfortunately, apart from the model number, the support pages do not reveal much.

Reportedly, the support pages for the two new Galaxy Ring sizes were also spotted on Samsung Canada, UAE, France, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, and Australia. Earlier, folks at 91Mobiles spotted the model numbers of the upcoming sizes in the Nemko and TDRA certifications, and they were associated with the Galaxy Ring moniker.

While it is not clear when Samsung plans to introduce the two new Galaxy Ring sizes, according to reliable tipster Max Jambor, they will be available in January, which could be during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 where Samsung will also unveil the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S25 Slim, and its Galaxy XR headset, codenamed "Project Moohan."

