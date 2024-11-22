Threads is copying this AI-powered feature from Elon Musk's X

Threads is introducing AI-powered summaries of trending topics, a feature now being tested in the U.S. This update, announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, is part of broader improvements to its Search and Trending Now features. Here's the exact quote from Mosseri:

Today we’re beginning to test a couple of long-overdue improvements to Search and Trending Now on Threads. In the new Search experience, you’ll be able to search within a specific date range or search for posts from a single account. In the US, where Trending Now is available, we’re testing an expanded set of trending topics, along with AI-powered summaries of what people are discussing.

Social media companies are racing to integrate AI into their platforms. For instance, X (formerly Twitter) recently launched "Stories on X," a feature powered by its AI chatbot, Grok. This tool provides summaries of trending topics curated in the Explore section, specifically for Premium users. When you tap on a trending post in the "For You" tab, Grok offers a quick summary at the top, giving users a snapshot of the conversation

The competition between Threads and X has been heating up ever since Threads launched as Meta’s answer to the chaos on X. Threads has reportedly garnered over 175 million monthly users, compared to X’s estimated 600 million. However, the reception of these new features could play a role in shifting the dynamics.

Threads has also been rolling out other updates at a rapid pace, such as support for custom feeds and changes to how posts are prioritized in the For You tab.

It’s clear that social media is in an AI gold rush. While some features feel genuinely helpful, others seem like a gimmick to stay on trend. With Threads making these moves, the bigger question is whether these updates will solidify its position as a serious contender against X, or if it will end up being just another Twitter alternative that failed to gain mainstream attention.