Bluesky releases its annual moderation report for 2024

2024 was undeniably an eventful year for Bluesky. The platform, which was previously invite-only, grew its user base as users fled Elon Musk's X in protest of the policies he implemented, such as training Grok on user data.

As with any social media platform, moderation plays a huge role in keeping the platform safe for users, and Bluesky is no exception, especially after it gained as many as 1 million new users in a day when they opened access to everyone.

Bluesky recently published their annual moderation report for 2024 (something they've been doing since at least 2023). The company began by stating:

2024 was a year of immense growth for Bluesky. We launched the app publicly in February and gained over 23 million users by the end of the year. With this growth came anticipated challenges in scaling Trust & Safety, from adding workstreams to adapting to new harms.

According to the report, Bluesky received about 6.48 million reports from users, a 17x increase from 2023, when users submitted just under 360,000 reports. This increase was expected, given 2024's significant growth for the platform.

Bluesky also noted that in late August, the platform saw a large influx of users from Brazil (thanks to the X ban), which led to the moderation service receiving almost 50,000 reports per day. As a result, they had to expand their Portuguese-language moderation team to handle the increased workload.

Here’s a breakdown of the reports by reason for 2024:

Reason Number of Reports Anti-social Behavior 1.75M Misleading Content 1.20M Spam 1.40M Unwanted Sexual Content 630K Illegal or Urgent Issues 933K Other 726K

And here’s the breakdown by content type:

Content Type Number of Reports Individual Posts 3.5M Account Profiles 47K Lists 45K DMs 17.7K Feeds 5.3K Starter Packs 1.9K

In terms of legal requests from law enforcement agencies, courts, and governments, Bluesky pointed out that most of these requests came from authorities in Japan, the US, Germany, and Brazil. This table shows the various types of requests and how Bluesky responded:

Type of Request Requests Responded User Data Request 111 87 Data Preservation Request 8 8 Emergency Data Request 13 12 Takedown Request 45 22 Inquiry 44 36 Subpoena 17 17 Total 238 182

Regarding Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), Bluesky stated:

We subscribe to a number of hashes (digital fingerprints) that match known cases of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). When an image or video is uploaded to Bluesky and matches one of these hashes, it is immediately removed from the site and our infrastructure without the need for a human to view the content.

When CSAM reports are made, they go through a confirmation process. Material that is confirmed (1,154 in 2024) is reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), along with other corresponding information, such as account details.