Good news for T-Mobile Samsung users: 'Satellite networks' now appears in settings

T-Mobile and Starlink are finally putting their 2022 partnership into action, and it sounds like good news for anyone stuck in a dead zone with zero cell signal. The plan is simple: Starlink’s satellites, now equipped with Direct to Cell tech, will act like floating cell towers, keeping you connected whether you’re way off the grid, hiking in the middle of nowhere, or stuck in a remote dead zone.

In January 2024, SpaceX launched a batch of these upgraded satellites using its Falcon 9 rocket, officially kicking off real-world testing. Right now, T-Mobile is opening the doors for customers to sign up for its beta program.

If you’ve got a postpaid voice plan and a compatible phone, you’re in for no extra cost. For now, it’s just texting that’s on the menu, but voice calls and data are expected to roll out later down the line.

Redditors over on r/TMobile have started noticing changes on their Samsung devices. User u/CFwarwick posted a screenshot showing a new "Satellite networks" option, which promises to let you send and receive texts via satellite when there’s no mobile network in sight.

But here’s the catch: you’ll need to subscribe to actually use it, with a small note suggesting you contact T-Mobile to sort out the details.

T-Mobile and Starlink have been busy hitting some big milestones, like successfully sending Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) via satellite. This feature could potentially save lives in an emergency.

T-Mobile and SpaceX aren’t the only ones chasing this dream. Google and AT&T are throwing their hats into the satellite-to-phone ring too, while SpaceX has been running tests showing smartphones can already talk directly to their satellites without any extra gear.

For now, T-Mobile customers who manage to snag a spot in the beta will get an early taste of what could be a game-changer for mobile connectivity. If all goes well, those annoying dead zones and dropped calls might soon be a thing of the past, or at least much less common.