Chrome OS comes to Windows and Mac with Chrome OS Flex, now generally available

A couple of days ago, a fake screenshot of a supposed new "EdgeOS" was posted online as joke. And while that was only banter, a Chrome OS-like option for Windows is probably something which many Windows users want to have as an option. The same is also true in the case of Macs.

As such, back in February, Google announced its upcoming Chrome OS Flex, which at the time was available for Early Access testers. Today, Chrome OS Flex is generally available to Windows and Mac users.

The new Chrome OS Flex is based on Newerware's CloudReady and it is quite similar to Chrome OS itself. Chrome OS Flex is basically a free to download, lightweight cloud-based OS. However, if you wish to run Android Apps though, you can't. For that, you have the new Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) for those on Windows 11.

Since it is cloud-based, Google says that an option like this will greatly reduce e-waste as it will lower the need for upgrading systems often. And since it is lightweight, a 19% lower power draw compared is also expected.

Chrome OS Flex is also going to offer more flexibility in case of ransomware attacks. Back in December, Nordic Choice Hotels was able to get back online thanks to Chrome OS Flex after a hit by Conti ransomware (via BleepingComputer).

Bjørn Arild Wisth, Deputy CEO, Nordic Choice Hotels said in a testimony:

Deployment of Chrome OS Flex really saved us. When you have a stable, safe, and no-hassle operating system at the hotels, that really, really affects our employees, and of course the guests as well.

Google has already released the system requirements for running Chrome OS Flex and additionally, it will also certify such devices. So far, the company says over 400 devices have already been certified.

The installation of Flex works via USB as you can see in the image below:

A more detailed guide on the installation is available on Google's website here. Note that if you are already on CloudReady, Google will automatically update it to Chrome OS Flex.

Source: Google