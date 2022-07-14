Instagram boosts monetization using ‘Subscriptions', paywalling feed posts and chats

After conducting an extremely limited trial, Instagram is now gradually offering the “Subscriptions” monetization tool to more content creators. Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri posted an Instagram video announcing an expansion of the test features, along with some updates.

In a clear attempt at tackling the rising popularity of Patreon, Instagram is promising the social media platform is “the best place online for creators to make a living”. The ability to offer paid subscriptions was introduced back in January this year. However, back then, the feature was available to just ten creators.

The alpha version of Subscriptions supported subscriber-only stories, subscriber badges, and subscriber-only live streams. Moving ahead, “tens of thousands of creators” will have the ability to create content only for their paying subscribers. Moreover, Instagram subscriptions will include subscriber group chats, reels, and posts for paying subscribers only.

Instagram is also adding a subscriber-only tab on a creator’s profile called “Subscriber Home”. This tab will hold all the posts a content creator has published specifically for paying subscribers. In other words, subscribers can filter the photos and Reels that are available only to them.

Besides erecting a pay wall, Instagram has added new features that clearly indicate the exclusive status of the paying subscribers. Subscriber profiles will gain a purple badge so that they can indicate (or flaunt) their support for a creator or influencer.

In addition to posting stories and feed posts just for paying subscribers, creators will be able to hold live chats or discussions exclusively with their paying fans. Such restricted-access “Subscriber Chats” will be able to hold up to 30 members simultaneously.

Instagram's subscriptions are quite flexible in terms of pricing. Content creators will be able to price Subscriptions anywhere between $0.99 and $99.99. It is not immediately clear if creators will be able to finely customize access to particular features or content.

In addition to offering new features and a means of earning on Instagram, Meta has confirmed that it won’t take a cut from creators’ revenue until the end of 2024.

Via: The Verge