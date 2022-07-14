Pixelmator 2.7 for iOS boasts a new design and support for Pixelmator Pro documents

The new Pixelmator 2.7 for iOS, released today, boasts a new design and basic support for Pixelmator Pro documents. The company announced the release of Pixelmator 2.7 for iOS today through a blog post. Pixelmator is an award-winning, popular photo editing app that contains advanced image editing features like layers, filters, effects, brushes, and other nifty tools for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. It offers a viable alternative to Adobe Photoshop and can be easily downloaded from the Apple App Store.

This new version sports a totally revamped design that is in line with the modern look of iOS 15. The newly added features and usability improvements provide enhanced performance across all functions, including the painting engine, through its metal-powered graphics pipeline. Moreover, this update allows access to Pixelmator Pro documents, albeit with limited support for Pro Tools.

Recently, Pixelmator's user interface (UI) was updated for better layers management, equipping it with color effects and adjustment layers. The new set of graphically distinguishable icons and sidebar make it easy to know about the contents of each layer at a glance. All these, along with a customizable appearance and linking and delinking layer options, make layer management easier.

Pixelmator promises its users continued improvements and software enhancements in the quest to make it an industry leader in layer-based image-editing software.

Source: Pixelmator via 9to5Mac