Cities Skylines II developer Colossal Order reveals their priorities for patching the game

For the past month since Cities: Skylines II launched, its developer, Colossal Order has been releasing small patches and offering updates on how it plans to improve the performance of the city management sim game sequel. Today, there was yet another development update on the game, written by Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen.

In his previous blog post, Hallikainen stated that players should not expect new patches for the game on a weekly basis from now on. Today's blog post stated the next patch is still not scheduled, due to the team wanting to wait so they can add some performance improvements.

Hallikainen also outlines the priorities for the game's patches going forward. One is for the aforementioned performance improvements:

Specifically, we are working on the level of detail models for the assets. This includes both adding missing LODs and improving the existing ones to improve the GPU performance. It might take more than one patch to address all of them, but we’ll roll out the first fixes as soon as possible. Following the asset and LOD fixes, we’ll work on improvements to CPU performance. This means focusing on the CPU stutters and simulation performance to improve simulation speed and smooth experience while scaling up the size of your cities.​

The second priority is bug fixes, as the team has found about 100 reproducible issues, and is still investigating reports of 100 more issues made by players. Finally, the team is working on adding the map editor and mod support for Cities: Skylines II.

Some of the more specific issues that the team is looking into include bug fixes for the city's mail services, distribution of city goods, and "pathfinding regarding the Citizens’ ability to reserve housing even with no connection to the city"

Once the team has the PC version up to where they want it, it will finally start working on the delayed console editions, along with DLC content. Hallikainen says the first such Asset Pack release, Beach Properties, will only be released "after the asset fix and performance work are completed to our satisfaction."