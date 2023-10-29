Cities: Skylines II will soon get several new asset region packs via Paradox Mods

Cities: Skylines II's launch on the PC earlier this week has not been entirely smooth. Developers Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive warned before the urban sim game was released that its performance would not reach "the benchmark we targeted". The developer has pledged to keep updating and improving the game's performance levels, and has already released its first hotfix patch. Even with these issues, Cities: Skylines II is currently the third best-selling game on Steam.

This week, Colossal Order and Paradox have also announced some post-launch content for the game. In a Steam post, it was revealed that 35 modders of the original Cities: Skylines have been recruited to make over 2,500 new assets for the sequel. The assets will be released in eight region packs for the game.

There's also a teaser trailer that shows off a few of these new buildings and assets, along with a few of their creators. The packs themselves will cover Japan, the UK, East Coast USA, West Coast USA, China, France, East Europe, and Germany. Best of all these new packs will be released for free via the Paradox Mods platform.

Currently, Cities: Skylines II does not currently include any map editors or mod tools. However, Colossal Order is working on these tools in collaboration with season mod creators. In a recent dev diary, the team revealed that the mod tools will be launched in several stages. The first will add support for making custom maps, along with making custom buildings and code modding. It will also allow mod makers to share their creations with others via Paradox Mods. There's no word on when these tools will launch.

Cities: Skylines 2 is now available via Steam and the Microsoft Store for $49.99. The city-builder is also a part of the PC Game Pass subscription service. The game will launch for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 sometime in the spring of 2024.