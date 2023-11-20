AMD Ryzen 7000 processors are down to their lowest prices during Black Friday sales

Black Friday sales are a great opportunity to put together a new PC for work or gaming and save some dollars. Are you looking to build a computer powered by AMD's latest Ryzen processors? You are in luck because some of the Ryzen 7000 Series processors, including the flagship model with stacked 3D V-Cache, are now available at their all-time low prices.

Newegg is also price-matching these so you can pay a visit there in case the stocks don't last on Amazon.

The Ryzen 5 7600 is a mid-tier AM5 chip from AMD with the most friendly price tag. It offers the latest Zen 4 architecture improvements without wrecking your bank account. It is a great option for solid gaming and productivity work. And for the first time since its introduction, the Ryzen 5 7600 is available below the $200 mark.

The Ryzen 7 7950X3D is a different model for customers needing much more horsepower and the best gaming experience. Besides offering tremendous horsepower, it features stacked 3D V-Cache, significantly improving gaming performance and other cache-sensitive tasks.

Here are more detailed specs:

Platform Cores Clocks L3 Cache TDP Unlocked AMD Ryzen 5 7600 AM5 6 cores

12 threads 3.8GHz

5.1GHz 32MB 65W Yes AMD Ryzen 7 7950X3D 16 cores

32 threads 4.2GHz

5.7GHz 128MB

3D V-Cache 120W No

Note that all Ryzen 7000 processors require a motherboard with the AM5 socket. They also do not work with DDR4 RAM—only DDR5 is supported. Finally, only the Ryzen 5 7600 comes with a cooler in the box. More expensive models are CPU-only.

