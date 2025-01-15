Microsoft expands Xbox repairability program to include uBreakiFix for Series X|S repairs

Microsoft has been targeting the hefty goal of being a zero-waste, carbon-negative, and water-positive company by 2030, and its ongoing changes to the Xbox division are also a part of these efforts. In its latest announcement about the Xbox repairability program, a company was named as the first Xbox Authorized Service Provider.

With almost 700 participating locations, uBreakiFix by Asurion is this new repair partner. It is a chain of electronic repair shops in the US that's known for in-person repairs of household electronics.

"We’ve heard from players that they want more options for support when their Xbox consoles need repair," said the company in a blog post. "Today, we’re expanding our repairability program, giving players even more options to get their Xbox Series X|S console options fixed should they ever need to, while also reducing and preventing waste."

Starting on January 20, Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White, Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White, and Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition will all be repairable at uBreakiFix locations outside of relying on Microsoft’s own support channels.

"By expanding the number of ways players can get support and repair for their Xbox consoles, we also help extend the longevity of Xbox devices, reduce waste, promote re-use, and ultimately reduce our environmental impact," adds the company. It had also recently managed to reduce Xbox Series S power consumption when using media apps via system updates alone, dropping it by almost 10%.

The move comes only a few weeks after Microsoft officially partnered with iFixit for Xbox repairs. Both the Microsoft Store and the iFixit Microsoft Repair Hub now offer replacement components for Xbox Series X|S consoles as well as Xbox controllers, letting owners repair or replace parts that may even be out of warranty.