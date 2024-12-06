You can now purchase Xbox Series X|S parts from iFixit

These days, Microsoft devices are much more repair-friendly. Not only is it easier to disassemble some of its products, like Surface computers, spare parts and repair manuals are available to everyone. Now, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles have joined the DIY repair initiative, with iFixit offering genuine parts and repair guides on its official website.

Now, in addition to Surface components and guides, iFixit's official website and its page dedicated to the partnership with Microsoft lists all of the current Xbox consoles: Xbox Series S and Series X. Those include the recently launched disk-less Xbox Series X All-Digital Edition and the special 2TB Xbox Series X, both of which contain some interesting hardware changes inside.

In the parts section, you can purchase components like Wi-Fi boards, cases, power supplies, controller boards, controller parts, and even entire motherboard assemblies with the APUs, memory, and more. Also, iFixit offers various tools and accessories you might need when servicing or repairing your broken Xbox. Parts sourced directly from Microsoft are labeled with a "Genuine Microsoft Part" tag. Interestingly, you cannot buy optical drives for Xbox Series X, which might be due to unique serialization (each drive is tied to its specific motherboard).

As for guides, iFixit provides detailed descriptions of how to remove and replace various components, disassemble the console, and more. Also, you can read additional instructions about how to clean your console safely, how to remove its SSD, and more.

If you want to learn more about servicing Xbox Series X|S consoles, head to the official iFixit website. Those gaming on other devices, like Valve's Steam Deck, can also use iFixit to purchase spare parts and access repair manuals. In early 2022, iFixit partnered with Valve to provide users with easier access to guides and spare components.