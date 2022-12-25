Death Stranding Director's Cut is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The Epic Games Store is celebrating Christmas with easily the biggest giveaway from its daily holiday promotion so far. Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding Director's Cut is now free to claim for all PC gamers for the next 24 hours.

Set in a post-apocalyptic United States, Death Stranding has players taking the role of a courier attempting to connect the pockets of society that's remaining. The action game features a star-studded cast that includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner. A sequel is currently in development too.

Here's how Kojima Productions describes the setting:

In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the globe, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With otherworldly creatures plaguing the landscape, and mass extinction imminent, it’s up to Sam Porter Bridges to travel across the ravaged wasteland and save humanity from impending annihilation.

This giveaway is for the Director's Cut version as well. The story remains the same here, but it carries combat enhancement, a new vehicle, more customization options, ultra-widescreen support, DualSense controller usage on PC, and more changes.

Death Stranding Director's Cut is available to claim for free from the Epic Games Store until 8am PT tomorrow, December 26.