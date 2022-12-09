Hideo Kojima unveils Death Stranding 2 for PlayStation 5

Kojima Productions is continuing the Death Stranding universe with a sequel. Announced today at The Game Awards 2022 presentation, Death Stranding 2 received a franchise-standard trailer filled with mystery and plenty of confusion, catch it above.

It seems Hideo Kojima is not attached to naming the project Death Stranding 2 though, even though it is a direct sequel, with it being described as a "Working Title" for now. As evident by the footage, Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux are coming back to reprise their roles. It has also been confirmed that Troy Baker, Elle Fanning, and Shioli Kutsuna are here in the sequel.

The original Death Stranding released in 2019 as a PlayStation exclusive, but a year later it received a PC port. The sequel should follow the same gameplay beats, where players journey through hostile landscapes delivering cargo, with action elements also being injected into it.

Death Stranding 2 has only been announced for PlayStation 5, but a launch date is missing for now. Considering Sony's growing strategy of PC ports for its exclusives, there's a good chance of this entry coming to the platform following the PlayStation launch too.