Dungeons of Hinterberg confirmed for PlayStation 5, coming this March

Dungeons of Hinterberg will have yet another new platform for players to experience the monster-filled city of Hinterberg. Microbird and Curve Games announced that the game will be coming to PlayStation 5 on March 13, 2025.

Described as a mix of action RPG combat, dungeon crawling, and life simulation, Dungeons of Hinterberg has had players hooked since it went into early access. It follows the story of Luisa, a law student who goes on this weird holiday to an Austrian town called Hinterberg, now overcome with all manners of dark creatures due to a sudden rise of magic.

Don't underestimate the power of a Playcation! Dungeons of Hinterberg comes to PlayStation on March 13th! 💙 pic.twitter.com/DPqJfzrzxt — Dungeons of Hinterberg - OUT NOW! (@MicrobirdGames) February 6, 2025

The game gives players the ability to fight these monsters in an action-packed battle, explore dungeons filled with challenging puzzles. Its mix of adventure and life simulation elements have been loved for engaging and well-balanced gameplay.

"Discover the magic and lore of the Alps in this acclaimed Action Adventure," the game's Steam page reads. "Forge relationships with locals to help you solve puzzles, battle monsters and uncover secrets of the legendary Dungeons of Hinterberg."

The PlayStation version of Dungeons of Hinterberg will launch with all the content updates that have been put into the game since its launch, such as the New Game Plus mode and a secret bonus episode that's hidden for players to find.

While it has not been confirmed that this will be coming to PlayStation Plus, the fact that it is launching on Xbox Game Pass on day one suggests that a similar deal could be in place with Sony's subscription service.

In addition, there is already speculation about a possible port for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, as the game is a natural fit for the Nintendo Switch platform, which is scheduled for release in 2025.