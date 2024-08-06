Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Xbox One and PS4 versions are finally landing in September

It has been almost exactly a year since EA revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being ported to last-generation consoles. Today, the publisher finally gave a release date for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions that are incoming: September 17, 2024.

The original announcement arrived from Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson during the company's Q1 earnings call in 2023:

"Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,"

Before that, developer Respawn Entertainment had said that the game skipping last-gen platforms let it make more detailed gameplay systems, environments, and visuals. As expected. it attributed these upgrades to the better hardware of current-gen consoles being used as a baseline.

Today's announcement arrived via a social media post, and has no details on the kind of changes players can expect to see on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 compared to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 platforms. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor did not have the best of launches on PC either, where even cutting edge hardware had issues running the title.

Of course, Respawn, or a third-party porting studio, seems to have worked their magic on the game and made it run acceptably on last-gen consoles. The developer says the port will "feature a variety of optimisations aimed at maximizing the hardware capabilities of the consoles."

PC players are getting a treat before that, however. An update with "enhancements to the game’s technical performance, controls and more, plus a variety of quality-of-life improvements, is incoming in the coming weeks according to Respawn. Expect details to land soon.

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions will cost $49.99 at launch, $20 below the current-gen console versions when they are not on sale. Pre-ordering the game will net fans The Hermit cosmetic set containing Clothing, Lightsaber, and Blaster skins.