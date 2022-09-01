Edge gains modest ground on desktop browser market

Statcounter has published the August 2022 report, revealing the latest stats about browsers and operating systems. According to the findings, not much has changed in the browser market since July 2022. Some browsers lost a fraction of their share, while others increased their user bases.

Google Chrome remains the most popular choice, with a 67.33% share. In August 2022, the browser gained 1.19 points, leaving competitors in the dust.

Microsoft Edge holds second place with 10.91%. Like in previous months, Edge experienced a modest market share increase, gaining just 0.05 points.

Apple's Safari closes the top 3 desktop browsers with 8.83% and -0.14 points in August 2022. Finally, Firefox is fourth, holding 7.4% (-0.67 points).

Google Chrome - 67.33% (+1.19) Microsoft Edge - 10.91% (+0.05) Apple Safari - 8.83% (-0.14) Mozilla Firefox - 7.4% (-0.67) Opera - 2.86% (-0.21)

On the mobile market, things are similar, minus Microsoft Edge, which lies somewhere in the "Other" section. Google Chrome is first (65.04%, -0.12 points), Apple Safari is second (24.59%, +0.36 points), and Samsung Internet is third (4.81%, -0.05 points). Opera, UC Browser, Android, and all the other mobile browsers split the remaining 5.56% of the market.

Source: Statcounter