Edge is getting closer to 11% market share on desktop market

Statcounter has published its latest data about the most popular browsers on different platforms. According to the July 2022 report, Edge continues its steady climb on the desktop market in an attempt to disrupt Google Chrome's reign. Last month, Microsoft's browser reached 10.84%, which is 0.2 points up compared to June 2022.

Google Chrome retains its dominant position with a massive 66.19% market share that went down 0.74 points in July 2022. Safari is the third most popular desktop browser with an unchanged 8.94% share, and Firefox is keeping up with 8.08% (+0.28 points).

Although Microsoft recently killed Internet Explorer 11, some users cannot move away from the former king of the desktop browser market. Statcounter reports that about 0.75% still use the good-old Internet Explorer.

Google Chrome - 66.19% (-0.74) Microsoft Edge - 10.84% (+0.2) Apple Safari - 8.94% (+0.01) Mozilla Firefox - 8.08% (+0.28) Opera - 3.06% (+0.08)

On the mobile side of the market, Google Chrome has 65.16%, 0.72 points down compared to June 2022. Safari is second with 24.22% (+0.13), and Samsung Internet is third with 4.86% (+0.05 points). Microsoft Edge for Android and iOS remains nowhere to be seen, with its market share being too small to register in the latest report from Statcounter.

Google Chrome - 65.16% (-0.72) Apple Safari - 24.22% (+0.13) Samsung Internet - 4.86% (+0.05) UC Browser - 1.63% (+0.48) Opera - 1.59% (-0.03)

You can check out Statcounter's latest report on the official website.