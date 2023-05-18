Even Apple executives reportedly have doubts about its upcoming mixed reality headset

With less than a month to go before Apple is expected to officially announce its long-awaited mixed reality headset, a new report details some of the reported internal troubles and conflicts at the company for this device.

Bloomberg reports, via unnamed sources, that the headset, which is expected to use the Reality brand name, that Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken a mostly hands-off approach to the team that's making the product. That's in contrast to Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs, who was known to get heavily involved in the making of its signature devices like the iPhone.

Other Apple executives have reportedly expressed doubts about the headset's success. One of them, hardware executive Johny Srouji, reportedly called the product a "science project". The report also claims that Apple has cut its projected annual sales of the headset, which may cost as much as $3,000, down to just 900,000 units, compared to original annual sales estimates of 3 million units

Previous rumors suggest that the headset will be able to support millions of previously made iOS apps with only a minimal amount of updating from developers. Apple is also reportedly working directly with some developers. It's supposed to have a 3D interface that will reportedly allow owners to run first-party Apple apps like Safari, FaceTime, and the Apple TV app. In fact, the headset is supposed to let you watch movies and TV shows from Apple TV as if you are watching them from a desert or other virtual location. Gaming is also supposed to be a major part of using the headset, but details have yet to leak about this use.

Apple is still expected to reveal the headset at the WWDC developers conference on June 5. However, it's not expected to actually go on sale until sometime in late 2023 at the earliest.