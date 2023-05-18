Epic Games Store's 2023 Mega Sale brings a 25% off coupon that doesn't run out

For the fifth year in a row, the Epic Games Store has kicked off its Epic Mega Sale, discounting most of the wares on the PC games store. That's not all though, as yet another coupon offer has landed to make the games even cheaper.

While not as enticing as the $10 coupon from a couple of years ago, this coupon variant takes a 25% chunk off the cart at checkout if it's above $14.99. The setup does favor more expensive games though, with $59.99 titles becoming $44.99 while brand-new $69.99 releases drop to $52.49. Meanwhile, using it on a $14.99 cart will have the price updated to $11.24.

The coupon is applied automatically for eligible carts and games when checking out, and there isn't a limit to how many can be used during the sale, with both full-priced and already discounted games included in the offer. The only items the coupon cannot be used on are pre-orders, DLC, and in-game purchases.

The Epic Games Store's Mega Sale closes its doors on June 15 at 11am ET alongside the Epic Coupon. The newly announced Epic Rewards program is staying as a regular feature though. Don't forget that Death Stranding is currently free to claim on the store too.