Apple's mixed reality headset will reportedly support millions of current apps

With Apple's WWDC 2023 event starting on June 5, we are starting to learn more about what Apple may present at the developers conference with its long-in-development mixed reality headset. This week, a new report claims that tons of current iOS apps can be quickly adapted to work with the headset.

The report from Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, claims that millions of apps will be able to run on the mixed reality headset in its 3D interface, with just some minor tweaks that developers can make for those apps. That includes first party apps from Apple itself, including its Safari web browser, email, FaceTime, and even the Apple TV app. In fact, people will reportedly be able to watch movies and TV shows from the Apple TV app in a virtual location like a desert or even the sky while wearing the headset.

Apple is also reportedly working on a camera app that will let owners take pictures from the headset. It's also working on fitness and meditation apps, including having a virtual instructor on screen while you exercise. Gaming will also be a big app category for the device, The headset will also allow owners to run several apps on screen at the same time, according to the story.

The mixed reality headset is shaping up to be of Apple's biggest ever hardware launches. It may also be one of its riskiest launches as well, as the device is rumored to have a final price tag of $4,000 or even higher. Unconfirmed reports claim the headset will go on sale towards the end of 2023. However, sales of current VR headsets, like Sony's recently launched PS VR 2, are not that great, even at prices that are much lower than what Apple's devices is projected to be. It will be an uphill battle for Apple to convince consumers that this mixed reality headset a "must own" product.