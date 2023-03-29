Apple WWDC 2023 to be held June 5-9 with its mixed reality headset expected to debut

Apple has finally confirmed it will hold the 2023 edition of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 5-9 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Registration for the event is now live on Apple's site.

Most of the event will be online and be free to live stream. However, Apple added that it will hold a special event on June 5 in the company's Apple Park for both developers and students. They will be able to watch the keynote address, along with other activities.

Most people expect Apple to finally reveal its long-rumored, and long in development, mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023. Apple will use the conference to show the headset off to developers who might want to make apps for the product. It is rumored to combine AR and VR with no need to connect to a PC or even physical hand controllers. Current rumors claim Apple will sell the headset in late 2023 for a whopping $3,000.

Apple is also expected to reveal the major features coming to its mobile operating system iOS 17, along with the next version of its MacOS and more.

Apple's event will be the last of the "big three" developer conferences to be held this spring. The 2023 Google I/O conference will be held May 10. Microsoft's Build conference is scheduled for May 23-25.