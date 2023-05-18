Apple releases watchOS 9.5 with a new Pride Celebration watch face

watchOS 9.5 is now available for download on supported Apple Watch models. It is a minor update, and one of the last before Apple unveils the rumored watchOS 10 with significant UI changes and feature improvements. The highlight of watchOS 9.5 is a new Pride Celebration watch face.

What is new in watchOS 9.5?

A new Pride Celebration watch face to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture.

What Apple Watch models support watchOS 9.5?

You can download watchOS 9.5 to any Apple Watch running version 9.0 and higher. However, it is worth noting that updating watchOS requires iPhone 8 or newer with iOS 16 or later (check out what is new in the latest iOS update in our dedicated coverage). You cannot update to watchOS 9 if your iPhone runs iOS 15 or older.

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch SE 2nd gen

Apple Watch Ultra

You can install watchOS 9.5 by launching the Watch app and navigating to General > Software Update. Keep in mind that your watch should be on a charger with a minimum of 50% battery charge.