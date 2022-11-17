Evil Dead: The Game and Dark Deity are free on the Epic Games Store

It is time for another Epic Games Store giveaway, with the ongoing weekly freebies promotion now offering copies of Evil Dead: The Game and Dark Deity. The latest duo is available to claim for PC gamers for an entire week, and they have replaced last week's Shadow Tactics and Alba giveaways.

Evil Dead: The Game comes in as a four versus one multiplayer survival game where you take the role of one of the survivors or the monster, with an AI opponent also available if you prefer co-op action. As evident by the title, both forces of good and evil are straight from the Evil Dead movies and TV series. The title was released in May of this year.

Here's how the developer Saber Interactive describes the experience:

Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action! Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds.

Also available as a freebie is Dark Deity, a tactical RPG with turn-based battles. You lead a team of four students from Brookstead Military Academy who are thrust into a war in a fantasy setting. There are over 30 playable characters to choose from when building a team, with 54 different classes to opt for.

Developer Sword & Axe describes the setting for this 2021-released title as follows:

Step into the world of Terrazael and lead soon-to-be legendary heroes in a quest to restore a land fractured by broken oaths, reckless wars, and untamed magic. Fight back in turn-based battles, manage character relationships, collect dangerous artifacts, and restore the world.

Without discounts, Evil Dead costs $59.99 to purchase while Dark Deity comes in at $24.99.

You can claim both Evil Dead: The Game and Dark Deity for free until next Thursday, November 24. Once this promotion runs its course, the Epic Games Store will put up Star Wars: Squadrons as the next freebie. Don't forget Ubisoft is currently giving away the original Splinter Cell as well.