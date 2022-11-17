Ubisoft is giving away the original Splinter Cell on PC

Just as it begins its own Black Friday sales, Ubisoft has begun a giveaway for PC gamers. The Ubisoft Store is now giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the original game that kicked off Sam Fisher's adventures with Third Echelon.

Working for NSA's secret Third Echelon department, you enter the Tom Clancy universe as the secret operative Sam Fisher. In this critically acclaimed third-person title released in 2003, you will be utilizing high-tech gadgetry, and Sam's experience in the field, to help get into and out of hostile locations employing stealth tactics.

Here's a list of features straight from Ubisoft regarding this classic:

Go Behind the Headlines into the Real World of Modern Espionage - Enter the realistic Tom Clancy universe. Suit up with the latest classified field operative gear and weapons.

A New Level of Stealth Action - All the best stealth action plus all new moves. Highly interactive environments giving players more gameplay options and the ability to strategize their actions.

Deep Environments. Unparalleled Immersion - Stunning environments driven by the Unreal™ engine. Dynamic lighting and sound effects that match reality.

Pulse-Pounding Action on a Global Scale - Over 20 Hours of stealth action. Diverse mission objectives that can be achieved by different means for increased replay value.

It's interesting timing for a giveaway, as Ubisoft Toronto is currently working on a full-fledged remake of Splinter Cell using Massive Entertainment's Snowdrop engine. A release window isn't attached to the new project yet, so today's freebie is a good opportunity to check out where the stealth series began.

The Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell giveaway on the Ubisoft Store will remain active until November 30, giving you ample time to add it permanently to your Ubisoft Connect library.