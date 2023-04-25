Firefox 112.0.2 fixes high memory usage, broken notifications on Windows 8, more

Mozilla has released another bug-fixing update to address a bunch of nasty bugs plaguing users on different platforms. Version 112.0.2 is now available for download with a fix for high memory usage, broken notifications on Windows 8, and invisible text on Linux. Here are the details.

What is new in Firefox 112.0.2

Fixes a high memory usage issue with animated images in minimized (or completely covered) windows, especially when using animated themes.

Fixes an issue where Linux users with bitmap fonts installed may have had entire sections of text invisible to them on some sites.

Fixes an issue where web notifications with images were not displaying for Windows 8 users.

Firefox is currently the only mainstream browser that supports Windows 7 and 8/8.1. Microsoft, Google, and other Chromium-based browsers discontinued their browsers support on pre-Windows 10 versions after Microsoft put Windows 7 to its final rest in January 2023. In contrast, Mozilla wants to give those sticking to Windows 7/8 another year of support. Last month, Mozilla revealed plans to issue security updates and fixes for Firefox 115 ESR until at least Q3 2024.

You can download Firefox 112.0.2 by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox. Alternatively, download an installer from the official website.