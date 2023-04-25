Windows 10 April 2023 non-security preview build 19045.2913 released

Microsoft has released the April 2023 non-security preview update for Windows 10 version 22H2. The build number for this preview update is 19045.2913 (KB5025297). It contains a number of improvements and some bug fixes.
Here is the changelog:
Highlights
- New! This update adds the ability to sync language and region settings when you change your Microsoft account display language or regional format. Windows will save those settings to your account if you have turned on Language preferences sync in your Windows backup settings.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. Pop-up windows open in the background instead of in the foreground.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Edge IE mode. The Tab Window Manager stops responding.
- This update changes the app icons for certain mobile providers.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Chinese input method. You cannot see all of the first suggested item.
- This update affects Xbox Elite users who have the Xbox Adaptive Controller. This update applies your controller remapping preferences on the desktop.
- This update addresses an issue that might affect news and interests. It might flicker on the taskbar and File Explorer might stop responding.
Improvements
- New! This update changes firewall settings. You can now configure application group rules.
- This update affects the Islamic Republic of Iran. The update supports the government’s daylight saving time change order from 2022.
- The update addresses an issue that sends unexpected password expiration notices to users. This occurs when you set up an account to use “Smart Card is Required for Interactive Logon” and set "Enable rolling of expiring NTLM secrets".
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process. It might stop responding. Because of this, the machine restarts. The error is 0xc0000005 (STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION).
- This update addresses an issue that affects protected content. When you minimize a window that has protected content, the content displays when it should not. This occurs when you are using Taskbar Thumbnail Live Preview.
- This update addresses an issue that affects provisioning packages. They fail to apply in certain circumstances when elevation is required.
- This update addresses an issue that affects mobile device management (MDM) customers. The issue stops you from printing. This occurs because of an exception.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Defender Application Control. The policy that blocks software using a hash rule might not stop the software from running.
- This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use a PIN to sign in to Windows Hello for Business. Signing in to Remote Desktop Services might fail. The error message is, "The request is not supported".
- This update addresses an issue that might affect the keyboard layout when you sign in to a console session. The layout might be reset to the system default. This occurs when you lock your machine or have more than one keyboard layout in Settings.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge WebView2. This issue might cause an infinite loop when you try to restart its process.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Administrator Account Lockout policies. GPResult and Resultant Set of Policy did not report them.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Active Directory Users & Computers. It stops responding. This occurs when you use TaskPad view to enable or disable many objects at the same time.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Unified Write Filter (UWF). When you turn it off by using a call to Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI), your device might stop responding.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS). A stop error prevents the OS from starting up correctly.
- This update addresses an issue that affects MySQL commands. The commands fail on Windows Xenon containers.
- This update addresses an issue that affects SMB Direct. Endpoints might not be available on systems that use multi-byte character sets.
- This update addresses an issue that affects apps that use DirectX on older Intel graphics drivers. You might receive an error from apphelp.dll.
If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.
Windows 10 servicing stack update - 19045.2905
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.
Symptoms Workaround
Devices with Windows installations created from custom offline media or custom ISO image might have Microsoft Edge Legacy removed by this update, but not automatically replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This issue is only encountered when custom offline media or ISO images are created by slipstreaming this update into the image without having first installed the standalone servicing stack update (SSU) released March 29, 2021 or later.
Note Devices that connect directly to Windows Update to receive updates are not affected. This includes devices using Windows Update for Business. Any device connecting to Windows Update should always receive the latest versions of the SSU and latest cumulative update (LCU) without any extra steps.
To avoid this issue, be sure to first slipstream the SSU released March 29, 2021 or later into the custom offline media or ISO image before slipstreaming the LCU. To do this with the combined SSU and LCU packages now used for Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 2004, you will need to extract the SSU from the combined package. Use the following steps to extract the SSU:
- Extract the cab from the msu via this command line (using the package for KB5000842 as an example): expand Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.msu /f:Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.cab
- Extract the SSU from the previously extracted cab via this command line: expand Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.cab /f:*
- You will then have the SSU cab, in this example named SSU-19041.903-x64.cab. Slipstream this file into your offline image first, then the LCU.
If you have already encountered this issue by installing the OS using affected custom media, you can mitigate it by directly installing the new Microsoft Edge. If you need to broadly deploy the new Microsoft Edge for business, see Download and deploy Microsoft Edge for business.
You can view the changelog here. Keep in mind that older versions of Windows 10 are no longer receiving feature and improvement updates and they will only get security patches from now on.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement