Microsoft announces Forza Horizon 5 for PlayStation 5, lands with crossplay later this year

Microsoft has been oddly quiet about what's next on its PlayStation porting agenda since its first wave of Xbox games hit the rival platform in the first quarter of 2024. Following various rumors and leaks, the company finally confirmed today the next Xbox title that will reach the PlayStation 5 will be Forza Horizon 5. This will be the first game in the long-running, fan-favorite racing franchise to reach the Sony camp.

"With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, our team is excited to announce that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico’s beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time as we are officially launching Forza Horizon 5 on PS5," says the surprise announcement on the official Forza blog.

The Xbox and PC version developer Playground Games isn't directly making this port, however. Porting specialist studio Panic Button is taking over the duties of delivering the game to PlayStation 5 consoles, with help from Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games.

All previously released content will arrive day one onto the new platform, including all car packs as well as the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions, which are additional purchases.

"We are excited to see the Forza Horizon 5 community grow with new players on PS5, and we can't wait to see the creativity and skill these new creators, builders, and racers will bring to our vibrant community," adds Playground Games.

A release date for Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation 5 hasn't been confirmed yet, with the blog post only giving it a spring 2025 release window. The PlayStation Store page is already live with a wishlisting option here. Cross-play is already confirmed as a feature that will be live between Xbox, PC, and PS5 as well.