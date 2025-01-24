Forza Horizon 5 is getting its likely final update packed with new content

After a bit underwhelming season in Forza Horizon 5, which only brought one new car to the game, Playground Games announced the next, and likely the final Forza Horizon 5 update. "Midnight Muscle" is coming next week, and it is adding a bunch of new cars, game intros from the previous Forza Horizon installments, and other big changes.

First off, we have a new feature that lets you have a trip down the memory line and select what cinematic plays when you launch the game. Playground Games will soon let you pick between the following intros or let the game decide for you with a random option:

Welcome To Mexico (Standard)

Welcome to Colorado (Forza Horizon)

Welcome to Europe (Forza Horizon 2)

Welcome to Australia (Forza Horizon 3)

Welcome to the UK (Forza Horizon 4)

Italian Automotive

Horizon Retrowave

The next big change in Forza Horizon 5 is Festival Playlist Voting. Starting with January 30, 2025, players will get to vote for the next playlist from the previous updates. This will let gamers earn exclusive cards from earlier playlists, participate in missed challenges, visit interesting landmarks, and more. At the same time, this change likely indicates no more new content for the game, even though Playground Games says, "there is still more content coming to Forza Horizon 5."

The first Playlist Vote will offer you the option to pick between High Performance and Italian Automotive.

As for new cars in the next updates, players will be able to earn the 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, an 807 horsepower muscle car with a 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine and a widebody kit. Also, the update will bring the 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R, another muscle car with a 5.8-liter V8 and 300 horsepower.

Here are the release notes for the upcoming Forza Horizon 5 update:

New Features (Available from January 28) Cinematic Start Screen Selection

Festival Playlist Voting (From January 30 onwards) "Midnight Muscle" Limited Timed Series Features (Available from January 30 to February 28) Returning Neon Airstrip Evolving World and Drone Show

Returning Evolving World Neon H Collectible and Neon Tank Photo Decorations

Returning Neon Decorated Races

Returning Extended Nights

1 Series Car Collector Accolade Bug fixes and changes (Available from January 28) Retroactively marked the Series 40 Horizon Track Day “ISO 200” Treasure Hunt Challenge as completed

Fixed an issue with the Horizon Backstage where cars in the Backstage Shop were not ordered by the date they were added

Fixed an issue with the 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000 GTR where the widebody kit front splitter couldn’t be painted

Fixed an issue with the 2014 Ford UTE where the lamps were incorrectly showing a ‘’CH_1’’ when braking

You can read more about the update here.