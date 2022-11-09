FromSoftware finally brings Dark Souls Remastered PC servers back online

The complete Dark Souls trilogy on PC is now finally back to being online, with FromSoftware going ahead with switching on the multiplayer servers that were disabled 10 months ago. The shutdown was initiated due to a dangerous remote code execution exploit that was discovered across the series.

FromSoftware announced the completion of its restoration plans for Dark Souls: Remastered today in a tweet. "Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls: Remastered have been reactivated," said the Japanese studio. "Thank you once again for your patience, understanding, and support."

Dark Souls 3 became the first game to receive back its multiplayer functionality, in August, which was followed up by Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin edition being reactivated just a few weeks ago in October. However, while Dark Souls Remastered has returned, FromSoftware has confirmed that the classic Prepare to Die Edition of Dark Souls from 2012 is not coming back online, with only offline play available on PC due to its legacy systems.

The fix has taken almost a year to materialize, but official servers for the Remastered edition are now available for players to engage in 'jolly cooperation' or invasions without the use of third-party tools. To finish the repairs off, the studio is still working on the servers of the original base version of Dark Souls II on PC, which will come online at a later date.