Users can now access Spotify on Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED TVs and Ray-Ban Stories

Spotify announced today a bunch of new gadgets and upgrades for users, including an Ambient mode experience on Amazon Fire TV's Omni QLED TV series and an updated Spotify App on Apple Watch.

Despite certain legal issues with Apple, Spotify is introducing updates to the Spotify app on Apple Watch. Users will, thus, be able to browse songs, podcasts, and playlists. The update expands the staple Spotify functionalities on the Apple Watch, however minute changes like swiping to like a song you’re listening to and larger animations have been added. Furthermore, the app highlights new podcast episodes with a blue dot to inform users about the latest uploads.

Spotify users can also access music and Spotify recommendations via the Ambient mode with TVs from the Amazon Fire TV QLED Omni Series. The Ambient mode displays information like weather, news, and other reminders, but it will also feature Spotify’s music player allowing users to browse through albums and songs.

The company also expanded its partnership with Delta airlines by creating a special playlist, which includes the songs played as passengers board the plane. The playlist will update monthly.

Last year, Spotify introduced Spotify Tap which lets users play songs with a single button tap. The feature first came out on headphones and earbuds but is now available on Ray-Ban stories. So, users can play songs on their earbuds by tapping and holding on the buttons at the side of their Ray-Bans. To play something else, users need to tap and hold the button again.