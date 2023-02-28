FromSoftware announces Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion

The Tarnished are about to have a new reason to return to the shattered world of Elden Ring again as developer FromSoftware has confirmed an expansion is incoming. Titled Shadow of the Erdtree, the expansion will be taking players to the Lands Between once again for new adventures.

The announcement arrived via a simple tweet that has a piece of concept art attached to it, seen above. It seems to be showing an event from the past, and fans are already speculating that it's Miquella's Haligtree shown in the distance, with Miquella himself being the rider that's on Torrent. This may involve time travel or entering a dream of another character if it's going the route of previous expansions seen in FromSoftware-developed games.

"Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together," reads FromSoftware's announcement. "An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between."

Elden Ring was released just over a year ago, and the open-world action game has already passed 20 million copies sold, easily making it the biggest release in the developer's history. In Neowin's review of the title, we gave the game a 10/10 score for being an unforgettable experience.

While fans may be itching for some more grand boss fights, unfortunately, no details have been shared by FromSoftware or publisher Bandai Namco regarding a release window for Shadow of the Erdtree. It is expected to launch on PC as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles like the base game.