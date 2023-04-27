The newly launched Corsair MP600 1TB Mini SSD is perfect for expanding Steam Deck storage

If you are looking to help expand the storage limits of Valve's Steam Deck, which tops out officially at 512GB, Corsair has just released a new and very small SSD that will help increase the Steam Deck to 1TB.

The Corsair MP600 Mini is of M.2 2230 form factor, which not only makes it great for expanding the Steam Deck but also other small form factor PCs, including Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 9. Here's a quick description from the press release:

With an impressive 1TB of capacity and PCIe Gen4 performance of up to 4,800MB/sec read and 4,800MB/sec write, the MP600 MINI is an ideal performance and storage upgrade for data hungry small-form-factor devices, whether it’s to store a growing game collection, or essential files.

The SSD also is compatible with older PCIe Gen3 devices, which opens it up to be used in a larger number of PCs. You can get the Corsair MP600 Mini 1TB SSD for $109.99 right now at Newegg.

Corsair has also launched some other standard-size internal SSDs with the MP600 Core XT model. Here's what you can expect:

The MP600 CORE XT employs high-density 3D QLC NAND Flash to offer strong performance at a great price. Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, the MP600 CORE XT offers plenty of options for easily expanding the storage in compatible motherboards, notebooks, and laptops with its industry standard M.2 2280 form factor. PCIe Gen4 x4 support means you’ll enjoy sustained throughput of up to 5,000MB/sec reads and 4,400MB/sec writes, which is up to 10x faster than you’ll see from a SATA SSD.

Again you can get the Corsair MP600 Core XT SSD in three storage sizes from Newegg:

All of these Corsair SSDs come with a five-year warranty along with its free Corsair SSD Toolbox software.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.