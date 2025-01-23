Here are the updates Google is bringing to Gemini on Pixel

In a recent announcement, Google revealed updates to Gemini coming to Pixel devices. First, Google introduced Gemini Live's ability to analyze and answer questions about various media, including images, files, and videos on Pixel. For example, you could watch a YouTube video and discuss it with Gemini Live.

Gemini Live is Google's response to OpenAI's ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode. Launched in August 2024, it allows hands-free conversations with Gemini, even when your phone is locked or the app is running in the background. Google confirmed that the latest Gemini update will be available on Pixel 9 series phones, with plans to expand to Pixel 6 and later models.

Another update, Gemini Deep Research, is also coming to Pixel. First introduced in December 2024 as part of the Gemini 2.0 update, it was initially available on the web exclusively to Gemini Advanced subscribers in English.

Now, Google is bringing it to mobile, with Pixel devices getting it first. Deep Research helps users browse through hundreds of websites to generate a report with key findings, complete with links to original sources for further learning.

Gemini Deep Research will be available to Advanced subscribers on Pixel in the coming days. If you own a Pixel 9 Pro, you’ll get a 12-month subscription to Gemini Advanced, which includes Deep Research. To be eligible for this offer, you must purchase and activate a Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold between August 7, 2024, and October 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Finally, Google announced an update for Gemini: Circle to Search with AI Overviews. Circle to Search allows you to quickly search the web by circling, scribbling, or tapping on content displayed on your screen. AI Overviews provide AI-generated summaries of search topics, integrated into Google Search, though there were some hiccups when it was first introduced.

With Gemini's latest update for Pixel, circling or tapping content on your screen will now display an AI overview for that content. For example, circling an image of a cat could pull up a description of the highlighted content.

Additionally, Circle to Search can recognize content like phone numbers, URLs, and email addresses, allowing you to take action, such as making a call, navigating to a URL, or composing an email.